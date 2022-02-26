Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $76.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

