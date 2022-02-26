Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.66

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 11126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

