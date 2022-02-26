Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

