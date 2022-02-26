Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.