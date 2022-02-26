Centiva Capital LP Sells 6,961 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of ADM opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.