Centiva Capital LP Sells 52,642 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,642 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

LFT opened at $3.07 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.