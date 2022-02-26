Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.96 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

