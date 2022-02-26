Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

