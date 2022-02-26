Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 34.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $5,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

