Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $294,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.05 and a beta of 1.72. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

