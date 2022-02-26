Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20.
In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
