Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 174,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 60,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 56,311 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

