C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.20

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.20 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 203.20 ($2.76), with a volume of 156875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.97) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £824.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.78.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.