CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.95. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

