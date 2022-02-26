Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

