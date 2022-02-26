Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Purchases 88,588 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99.

NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

