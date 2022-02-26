Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.19.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.