Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $430.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.19.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $258.04. Carvana has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.