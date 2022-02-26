Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.19.

CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.04. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

