Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.19.

CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.04. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.