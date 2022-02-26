Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. Carter’s has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

