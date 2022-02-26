Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CRDF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

