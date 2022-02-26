Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,359 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $42,000.
NASDAQ VONG opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.
