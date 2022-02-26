Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,359 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.