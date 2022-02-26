Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average of $399.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.66 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

