Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,246 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.19. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

