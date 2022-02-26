Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.89. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

