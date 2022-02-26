Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,268 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

