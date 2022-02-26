Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 7246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

