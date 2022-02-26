Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by 93.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.