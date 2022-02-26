Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.42

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 104282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 158.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 342,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

