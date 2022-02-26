Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.42

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 104282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 158.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 342,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
