Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Canoo stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.
About Canoo (Get Rating)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
