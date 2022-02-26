Canadian Western Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

CWB stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.93. The company had a trading volume of 218,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.44 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.