Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.54

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$184.54 and traded as high as C$187.45. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$185.27, with a volume of 146,891 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.54. The firm has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

