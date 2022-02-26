Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$53.63 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$50.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.