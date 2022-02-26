Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

LUNMF opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

