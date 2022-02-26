Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $50.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.15.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

