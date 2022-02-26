Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.
Shares of STKL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
