Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

