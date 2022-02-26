Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Camping World has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20.

Get Camping World alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.