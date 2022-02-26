Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.
NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.
In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
