Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

