Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading 7% Higher

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.11 and last traded at C$28.01. 323,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,741,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

