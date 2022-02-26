Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $483,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.85 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

