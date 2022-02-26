Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Achieves $16.82 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $39,986.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07103512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.