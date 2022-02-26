Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

