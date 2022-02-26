Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $59.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

