California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

