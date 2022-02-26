California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 681 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Triton International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Triton International by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $70.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,106 shares of company stock worth $1,872,779. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

