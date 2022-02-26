California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

