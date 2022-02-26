California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

