California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CommScope were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

CommScope stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

