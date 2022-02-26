California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $189.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.