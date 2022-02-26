California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 31,772 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

