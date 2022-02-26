Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.17

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 8125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

