Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.17

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 8125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.