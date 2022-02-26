Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

